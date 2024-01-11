ATP roundup: Tommy Paul leads charge into Adelaide quarters

Tommy Paul of the U.S. in action during his exhibition match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, at TennisFest in La Plaza de Toros Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 29, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 2, 2023 Chile's Nicolas Jarry in action during his quarter final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Britain's Jack Draper celebrates winning his final match against Denmark's Holger Rune Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open Tennis Championships - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 22, 2023 Ben Shelton of the U.S. during an interview after winning his final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts during his match in the quarter final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

Tommy Paul led a parade of seeded players into the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Paul, the top seed, used 11 aces and three service breaks to top Alex Bolt of Australia 6-3, 6-2 in 70 minutes. No. 2 Nicolas Jarry of Chile had a tougher match against Italian Matteo Arnaldi in winning 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Other seeded players to win were No. 3 Sebastian Korda, No. 4 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, No. 7 Czech Jiri Lehecka and No. 8 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Non-seeded players to advance to the quarterfinals were Christopher O'Connell of Australia and Jack Draper of Great Britain.

ASB Classic

Top seed Ben Shelton recorded 10 aces and won 80 percent of points on his first serve to defeat Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 6-4 and move to the quarterfinals in Auckland, New Zealand.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain eliminated Luca Van Assche of France with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 win to also qualify for the quarters.

Players also moving on include a trio of upset winners in straight sets: France's Alexandre Muller, who took out No. 3 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina; Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who defeated No. 7 Sebastian Ofner of Austria; and Taro Daniel of Japan, a winner over No. 8 Max Purcell of Australia.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

