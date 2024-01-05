ATP roundup: Rafael Nadal reaches Brisbane quarterfinals

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Tennis - ATP 500 - Halle Open - OWL Arena, Halle, Germany - June 24, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his semi final match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut REUTERS/Edith Geuppert/File Photo
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 5, 2023 Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his men's singles final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his semi final match against Denmark's Holger Rune Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Unseeded Rafael Nadal cruised into the Brisbane International quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win Thursday against home favorite Jason Kubler of Australia.

In his first tournament in nearly 12 months, the Spanish star saved all four break points and finished with 20 winners and only eight unforced errors in the 83-minute victory.

No. 2 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria rolled over Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-2. Australia's Jordan Thompson advanced in a walkover against No. 4 seed Ugo Humbert of France, who withdrew due to illness.

Thompson next faces Nadal. Dimitrov's quarterfinal opponent will be Australia's Rinky Hijikata, who rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Czech Tomas Machac.

Hong Kong Tennis Open

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev held off Britain's Liam Broady 6-4, 7-6 (8) and will meet No. 8 seed Arthur Fils of France in the quarterfinals. Fils advanced with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut and Austria's Sebastian Ofner will meet in another quarterfinal. Bautista-Agut took down fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundulo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3.

Ofner needed nearly three hours to knock out No. 5 seed Jan-Lennard Struff in a tightly contested 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) decision. They combined for 30 aces but Ofner posted a 56-38 edge in winners.

