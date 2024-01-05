ATP roundup: Rafael Nadal reaches Brisbane quarterfinals

Unseeded Rafael Nadal cruised into the Brisbane International quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win Thursday against home favorite Jason Kubler of Australia.

In his first tournament in nearly 12 months, the Spanish star saved all four break points and finished with 20 winners and only eight unforced errors in the 83-minute victory.

No. 2 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria rolled over Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-2. Australia's Jordan Thompson advanced in a walkover against No. 4 seed Ugo Humbert of France, who withdrew due to illness.

Thompson next faces Nadal. Dimitrov's quarterfinal opponent will be Australia's Rinky Hijikata, who rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Czech Tomas Machac.

Hong Kong Tennis Open

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev held off Britain's Liam Broady 6-4, 7-6 (8) and will meet No. 8 seed Arthur Fils of France in the quarterfinals. Fils advanced with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut and Austria's Sebastian Ofner will meet in another quarterfinal. Bautista-Agut took down fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundulo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3.

Ofner needed nearly three hours to knock out No. 5 seed Jan-Lennard Struff in a tightly contested 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) decision. They combined for 30 aces but Ofner posted a 56-38 edge in winners.

