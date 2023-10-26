ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev headlines day of sweeps at Vienna

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 8, 2023 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his round of 32 match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 6, 2023 Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in action during his Round of 64 match against China's Zhizhen Zhang REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM

Top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev beat Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match to capture one of Wednesday's six sweeps at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Fils held a 3-2 lead in the first set, but Medvedev dominated the rest of the way. Overall, Medvedev won 28 of 31 first-service points while collecting 16 winners against just three unforced errors.

No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy, Croatian wild-card entrant Borna Gojo and France's Gael Monfils, who is playing on a protected ranking, also blanked their respective opponents in first-round matches. Sinner topped American Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 7-5; Gojo ousted Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-3; and Monfils downed Daniel Altmaier of Germany 6-4, 6-4.

In second-round action, fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev downed Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-4, while No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

Swiss Indoors Basel

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry rallied to beat Andy Murray of Great Britain 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 in a second-round match at Basel, Switzerland.

Etcheverry connected on 71 percent of his first serves and saved five of six break points en route to the comeback. Murray lost his serve to open the third set and was never able to recover.

No. 4 seed Hurbert Hurkacz of Poland also won his second-round match, sweeping German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-4.

Second-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud, third-seeded American Taylor Fritz, sixth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and France's Ugo Humbert prevailed in first-round matches.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top