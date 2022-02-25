ATP events in China to return after 2 years

BEIJING • The men's ATP Tour will host four tennis tournaments in China this season, unlike the women's WTA Tour which has suspended events in the country due to concerns over the treatment of former top-ranked doubles player Peng Shuai.

The Chengdu Open, Zhuhai Championships, China Open and Shanghai Masters will take place in China in September and October.

All four tournaments have not been staged in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The ATP continues to take a fluid approach to the calendar and the schedule remains subject to change," the tour said in a statement as it released its calendar for the second half of the year.

In December, the WTA said it would suspend events in China, a decision applauded by many in the tennis community but which could cost the women's tour hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.

Peng's well-being became a matter of global concern after she appeared to allege on social media in November that former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

The post was quickly removed and the 36-year-old disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks.

Peng, who appeared briefly at this month's Beijing Winter Olympics, has denied that she accused anyone of sexual assault.

While the International Olympic Committee has said "all questions have been answered" after president Thomas Bach met her earlier this month, the WTA is firm on its position regarding her safety.

Its statement read: "As we would do with any of our players globally, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng - privately - to discuss her situation."

Since the outset of the pandemic, there have been no major tennis events held in China so the ATP will be hopeful of no further disruptions.

However, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which broke out yesterday, will affect the ATP 250 event which is initially set for St Petersburg.

This is the first time since the tournament, which debuted in 1995, has been shifted, with the tour saying the city of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan will be the new hosts in September.

It remains to be seen if the Kremlin Cup, another ATP 250 event, will also be moved to a new location. The WTA has not announced the fate of the WTA 500 Kremlin Cup, due to be held in October at the same time as the men's equivalent.

