For subscribers
Sporting Life
At the Australian Open, a long line of love and hope follows Alexandra Eala
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
MELBOURNE – The barber waits. The songwriter smiles. The lady from Sydney tells stories. They’re not related and yet they and the hundreds of others with Filipino heritage are bound together. They wear caps, hold umbrellas, and stand patiently together under the Melbourne sun. They comprise one of the devoted elements of sport.
The line.