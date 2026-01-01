Aryna Sabalenka wants ‘Battle of the Sexes’ rematch and revenge

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka cruising the Brisbane River ahead of the Brisbane International at the City Botanic Gardens River Hub in Brisbane, Queensland, on Jan 1, 2026.

BRISBANE – World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Jan 1 said she wants a rematch of her “Battle of the Sexes” showdown with Nick Kyrgios so she can get revenge.

Australia’s Kyrgios beat the Belarusian 6-3, 6-3 in a highly publicised showdown in Dubai on Dec 28, with modified rules that divided fans.

Sabalenka’s side of the court was reduced in size by nine per cent in an attempt to restrict Kyrgios’ power and speed advantage, while each player only received one serve.

“I think I would definitely do it again,” she said ahead of the Brisbane International, her season-opening tournament as she prepares for the Australian Open on Jan 18.

“I love revenge and I don’t like to leave it the way it is.”

While keen to face off with Kyrgios again, Sabalenka said she would want a full court and two serves.

“I think for the next match we will come up with a different format,” she said.

“Before the match I didn’t realise I would have to adjust and it was a bit tricky for me. I think I would keep the full court but I would take two serves. That would even our level a lot more.

“I always say that when you are losing, you are learning and I learned a lot about his game,” she added. “I would do it again. I need revenge.”

The contest bore little resemblance to the era-defining 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Back then, there was more at stake with the nascent women’s professional tour, set up by King, fighting for legitimacy and prize money for female players far lower than for the men.

King, one of the all-time greats of the women’s game who was at the peak of her powers, saw off the 55-year-old Riggs, a top player in his day, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston.

The Sabalenka-Kyrgios showdown faced backlash, with some calling it a “money grab” while others said it did little to advance the women’s game.

But Sabalenka said she felt exhibition tennis, like the Kyrgios contest, was important.

“I think it’s really important for tennis to keep it interesting, keep it fresh, keep it new, keep it fun,” she said.

She added that she was proud of her part in the “Battle of the Sexes”, despite Kyrgios barely playing in recent years and ranked a lowly 671st in the world.

“I am happy that I was able to challenge him, make him work and make him physically get tired and mentally get tired,” she said.

“I felt really excited to see a man getting tired and going for his full game. It was a really cool experience.”

The Brisbane International starts on Jan 4 with Sabalenka’s sights set on a third Australian Open title after winning in 2023 and 2024.

She was beaten in the Melbourne Park final in 2024 by Madison Keys. AFP