Aryna Sabalenka slams Wang to advance at Cincinnati, Nakashima upsets Medvedev

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CINCINNATI – Aryna Sabalenka unleashed her big game with devastating effect on Aug 18, hammering China’s Wang Xinyu 6-1, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The world No. 1 took only 20 minutes to blow through the first set against her 36th-ranked opponent and began the second set with a break of serve.

Sabalenka kept up the pressure in the second set with Wang double-faulting on the top seed’s first match point after 54 minutes.

The victory marked the 45th in a row for Sabalenka at the Masters 1000 level.

“I cannot complain. She’s a tough opponent,” Sabalenka said. “To win in straight sets like this in under an hour is insane.

“I’m super happy to be through. I really trusted myself and went for my shots. I wasn’t over-thinking. I was able to stay focused and be in every point.”

Sabalenka next plays Czach Sara Bejlek, a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fourth seed Coco Gauff needed to battle following a sizzling first set in a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) victory over fellow American Ann Li.

The 2023 champion had it all her own way in the opening set against her 29th-ranked foe, winning in 30 minutes.

The pair exchanged early breaks in the second on the way to a tie-breaker, in which Gauff seized a 4-1 lead and won on her third match point.

“She played better in the second set and I missed a couple of break opportunities,” Gauff said. “I tried to forget about those.

“It was hard to control the ball for both of us and it was my first time playing a day match on this center court so I had to adjust to that.”

Mirra Andreeva’s French Open reigning champion status counted for little as the fifth seed struggled to close out a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Janice Tjen.

The Indonesian challenger ranked 37 was bowled over in the first set but made Andreeva work to finally advance.

“In the first I was in command and she had unforced errors here and there, but in the second after a couple of games I started getting nervous, she made fewer mistakes – it turned into a match of mentality and physicality,” Andreeva said.

Eighth seed Elina Svitolina was forced to withdraw before her match against Wang Xiyu with an ankle injury.

“I’ve been advised by the doctors to take a little bit of time to rest and recover completely,” the Ukrainian said in a statement.

Canada’s second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 in 90 minutes.

“It was a tricky start, finding my rhythm,” the Canadian said. “Lefties are tricky, you don’t play them so often. You can prepare all you want but until you step onto the court you can’t find your right adjustments. Then you feel comfortable.”

Washington winner and fifth seed Taylor Fritz fired eight aces in defeating Daniel Merida 6-3, 6-4 in 83 minutes.

The Spaniard made 25 unforced errors as Fritz booked a fourth-round match against Australian Chris O’Connell, who is 0-3 against the American.

‘I played amazing’

Last week’s Montreal finalist Brandon Nakashima came from the brink to upset fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

Nakashima led 5-2 in the first set before falling in the tie-breaker, then saved three match points in the 10th game of the second set on the way to forcing a third, which he dominated.

Brandon Nakashima in action against Daniil Medvedev. PHOTO: AFP

Italian 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti defeated American Michael Zheng 6-1, 6-3 in 71 minutes, while Portugal’s Nuno Borges beat 2021 runner-up Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in 72 minutes.

The 47th-ranked Borges ended a five-match loss streak in the rivalry while Rublev will drop from the ranking top 20 for the first time since January 2020.

“I played amazing,” Borges said. “It means a lot to be in the fourth round. It’s a big moment for me.” AFP