Aryna Sabalenka ousted in first match back after Australian Open triumph

DUBAI – Aryna Sabalenka was brought back down to earth on Feb 20 at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships when she suffered a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 round-of-32 loss to Donna Vekic.

The world No. 2 Belarusian was making her first appearance since she won a second straight Australian Open title in January, and her opponent did not make it easy for her.

Vekic improved her strong record against Sabalenka, coming from a set and a break down to win in two hours and 22 minutes, her sixth victory in eight encounters dating back to 2016 which included a triumph at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“It’s a pretty big win because she’s had an amazing start to the year and she’s a great player,” the 27-year-old said during her on-court interview.

“It was a tough match today so I’m really happy to win. I did beat her five times before but she won the most important one last year in the (Australian Open) quarter-finals so that one hurt a lot.

“I knew I wanted to bring my best tennis to beat her so I’m happy that it worked out today.”

After coming through a tight first set, it seemed like Sabalenka, 25, would go on to clinch the win.

However, she was then outplayed by Vekic, who became more dominant as the match wore on, landing 14 aces and battling through 12 of the last 13 games.

According to Opta statistics, Vekic is only the second player to claim a 6-0 third set against a top two-ranked player at a WTA 1000 event since the format’s introduction in 2009, after Serena Williams in Miami in 2013.

Williams had beaten world No. 2 Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

Vekic will next face Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who defeated Russia’s No. 13 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-4.

The Croat, who has reached two Grand Slam quarter-finals in her career, is aiming to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.

Sabalenka had enjoyed a shopping spree at Dubai International Airport when she arrived for the tournament as she was presented with a complimentary shopping voucher to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dubai Duty Free.

She now finds herself returning to the airport quicker than she had expected ahead of Indian Wells in March.

Earlier on centre court, eighth seed Maria Sakkari snapped a three-match losing streak and claimed her first Dubai main-draw victory on her fourth attempt, with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over in-form American Emma Navarro.

After suffering opening-round exits in Abu Dhabi and Doha following her Australian Open loss, the Greek was admittedly nervous ahead of her clash with Navarro, who is already a title-winner in 2024 and has amassed 13 victories in the first two months of the season.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep just because I was overthinking about it. No one wants to keep losing first round. But I told myself to treat it as the first match of the season. Obviously it wasn’t my best tennis but it was good enough to beat a top-form player,” said Sakkari, who faces Italian Jasmine Paolini next.