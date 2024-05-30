Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina ease through in French Open second round

PARIS – In a way, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina would be glad to see world No. 1 Iga Swiatek battling hard for nearly three hours in a thrilling clash against Naomi Osaka on May 29, expending all her energy before making it to just the third round of the French Open.
They are, after all, the Pole’s closest rivals who could stop her from winning a third straight Roland Garros title.
On May 30, both second seed Sabalenka and fourth seed Rybakina won their second-round matches with relative ease, as the big-hitting Grand Slam champions seek to win their maiden Major on the red dirt.
Sabalenka breezed past Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, while Rybakina made a sluggish start before beating Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3, 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Uchijima, playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time, could not cope with her Belarusian opponent’s powerful serve and groundstrokes.
Sabalenka wrapped up victory in just 62 minutes and will next face her good friend Paula Badosa in the third round.
While most matches on the outer courts were suspended due to rain once again, she said she was fortunate to be among the top seeds which guarantees matches under the roof if required.
“That’s the little advantage we get as top players. So I knew that no matter what the weather is going to be, I’m going to play my match. That’s really helpful,” the 26-year-old said.
“It helps to manage the energy because it’s really tough when the weather is like that and you play on the outside courts. It just feels like you’re wasting your energy during the day going on and off the court. That’s really tough.”
Every ounce of energy matters, of course, in a Grand Slam.
And at their current physical state, Sabalenka probably edges Swiatek should both players advance all the way to the final – they will meet only at the last stage since they are on different sides of the draw.
Swiatek had already won two finals in their duels this season, in Madrid and Rome.
For now, though, two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka will be focusing on Spain’s Badosa, who beat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
“I love her so much. I love to see her play, she’s really a great fighter,” she said of her pal, whom she leads 4-2 in their head-to-head, winning the last four in a row.
“It’s always tough to play your really best friend on tour, but we know how to manage that. We know how to separate court and life. So it’s always a great battle, great fight against her.”
In the later match, former Wimbledon champion Rybakina made an early double fault but held in the opening game against Rus. The 24-year-old Kazakh then seized control, firing three consecutive aces from 15-30 down for a 3-2 lead and sealed a break to take the opening set in 35 minutes.
There was little to separate the duo early in the second set before the lanky Rus took advantage of mistakes from her opponent to break for a 4-2 lead, only to surrender her serve in the next game.
Having levelled up at 4-4, Rybakina broke again to set up the chance to settle the match on serve and she completed in style in 68 minutes to book a meeting with Petra Martic or Elise Mertens.
“With a lefty I’m trying to cover the right sides of the court. In the end I’m also focusing on myself a lot and trying to push myself today with a little bit of ups and downs,” she said.
“A lot of games I was 0-40 down which I would say is not that usual for me. But it’s not easy to play her, and no one wants to play three sets... so I was trying to focus point by point and push myself.
“Energy-wise I wasn’t that happy today with myself.” AFP, REUTERS