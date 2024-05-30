Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina ease through in French Open second round

PARIS – In a way, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina would be glad to see world No. 1 Iga Swiatek battling hard for nearly three hours in a thrilling clash against Naomi Osaka on May 29, expending all her energy before making it to just the third round of the French Open.

They are, after all, the Pole’s closest rivals who could stop her from winning a third straight Roland Garros title.

On May 30, both second seed Sabalenka and fourth seed Rybakina won their second-round matches with relative ease, as the big-hitting Grand Slam champions seek to win their maiden Major on the red dirt.

Sabalenka breezed past Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, while Rybakina made a sluggish start before beating Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3, 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Uchijima, playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time, could not cope with her Belarusian opponent’s powerful serve and groundstrokes.

Sabalenka wrapped up victory in just 62 minutes and will next face her good friend Paula Badosa in the third round.

While most matches on the outer courts were suspended due to rain once again, she said she was fortunate to be among the top seeds which guarantees matches under the roof if required.

“That’s the little advantage we get as top players. So I knew that no matter what the weather is going to be, I’m going to play my match. That’s really helpful,” the 26-year-old said.

“It helps to manage the energy because it’s really tough when the weather is like that and you play on the outside courts. It just feels like you’re wasting your energy during the day going on and off the court. That’s really tough.”

Every ounce of energy matters, of course, in a Grand Slam.

And at their current physical state, Sabalenka probably edges Swiatek should both players advance all the way to the final – they will meet only at the last stage since they are on different sides of the draw.

Swiatek had already won two finals in their duels this season, in Madrid and Rome.