Aryna Sabalenka crashes out of French Open after loss to Diana Shnaider

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– With her main rivals Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina all exiting the French Open early, the title was all for the taking for world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

On Wednesday, however, the Belarusian also joined the top-seeds exodus as she crashed out to Russian 25th seed Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka, who lost this season’s Australian Open final to Rybakina, has now failed to go one step further than her runner-up Roland Garros finish last year.

Shnaider was an underdog, but the left-hander beat former Australian Open champion Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the previous round and is more than capable to compete at this level and cause upsets.

To put it into context, she was down 4-1 in the first set and 5-3 in the second before fighting back.

Shnaider has now defeated two Slam champions back to back and reached her first Major semi-final. It was also her first win over a world No. 1 and just a second career top-10 win.

She will next take on Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who also continued her dream run by reaching the semi-finals with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya earlier.

The 24-year-old absorbed the power of the 22nd seed superbly, repeatedly forcing Kalinskaya into errors as she became only the second qualifier in the Open era to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals – and the sixth to achieve the feat at a Grand Slam.

“I honestly don’t know what’s going on. I know I repeat myself but every single match here is kind of crazy for me so I’m very grateful,” Chwalinska said.

“I just try to win every match that I’m playing.”

In the men’s draw, Alexander Zverev insisted he is just focused on his upcoming semi-final rather than being the favourite to win a first Slam after he laid down a marker on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Rafael Jodar.

With the crushing 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-3 win over the 19-year-old Spaniard, Zverev advanced to his fifth Roland Garros semi-final in the last six years.

The second seed is considered the heavy favourite to win his first Slam title following the shock early departures of top seed Jannik Sinner and 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic last week in Paris.

Zverev has finished runner-up three times in Slam finals, including at Roland Garros two years ago, and knows the pressure is firmly on him as he bids to shake off his unwanted title of tennis’ nearly-man.

“As I said before, I don’t particularly care (about being the favourite),” he said. “I focus on next match, and I focus on the opponent as they cross the net, and that’s the only thing that I can control.”

His next opponent will be a first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, 20-year-old Jakub Mensik.

“We have fantastic players that are young on the tour right now, we have a lot of potential on the tour right now. But, again, I have to trust myself, trust my game and focus on my job,” added Zverev. AFP, REUTERS