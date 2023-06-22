Aryna Sabalenka crashes out in Berlin after slow start

BERLIN – If Aryna Sabalenka were to win another Grand Slam this season, she knows that she will have to improve massively, or at the very least do better than she did at the WTA 500 event in Berlin on Thursday.

The Belarusian world No. 2, who is the Australian Open champion and who made it to the semi-finals of the French Open, suffered a slow start in the second round against Russian wildcard Veronika Kudermetova before losing 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Sabalenka failed to recover from going down 4-0 in the first set, as she surrendered 6-2 to her world No. 10 opponent.

The second set began quite the same as the first, with the top seed once again broken by Kudermetova in the very first game. And although she put up more of a fight, she could not get the better of the Russian and fell in the tiebreak.

The defeat does not bode well for the 25-year-old Sabalenka, who is bidding to win her second Grand Slam title when Wimbledon gets under way on July 3.

For Kudermetova, she had all the belief that she could win.

“I always believe in myself. I know I can play really well. I always believe,” she said.

“I already get used to playing on the grass (she finished runner-up at the Libema Open last week), but for Aryna it’s her first two matches on the grass. So (I have) a little bit advantage.

“But what can I say, I mean, I played really well today.”

Kudermetova advanced to the quarter-finals where she will take on compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova, who extended her winning streak to seven matches following a 6-4, 6-0 upset of fifth seed Coco Gauff.

The 28-year-old Alexandrova, who beat Kudermetova to win the Libema Open title, clinched her second win over a top-10 player in 2023 after she also defeated Belinda Bencic in Miami.

Ranked 22nd in the world, she has gone largely under the radar but could be ready to emerge from the shadows of tennis’ biggest stars at Wimbledon.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” said Alexandrova afterwards when asked about her strong grass-court form.

“Grass is not my favourite surface, but somehow I’m managing to play so well on it.

“And maybe the score looks easy, but it’s never like that. I needed to stay focused during every single point to keep it that way. I’m just hoping I can keep this form as long as I can.”