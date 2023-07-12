'Are you crazy?': Elina Svitolina writes off Wimbledon title dream

LONDON - Elina Svitolina dismissed her chances of winning Wimbledon as “crazy” on Tuesday, preferring to focus on the tidal wave of support she is receiving from her war-torn Ukraine homeland, which “melts my heart”.

The 76th-ranked new mum defeated world number one Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.

Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday’s championship match.

The 28-year-old has made no secret of her desire to deliver victories for Ukraine and she said the reaction to her progress at the tournament has been overwhelming.

“I’m happy I can bring a little happiness to their lives. There were many videos on the internet where the kids are watching on their phones,” said Svitolina.

“This really makes my heart melt seeing this.”

However, could she go on to win the title this weekend?

“Are you crazy?“ said Svitolina, who gave birth in October and only returned to the tennis tour in April.

“Marketa, she’s a tough opponent. It’s going to be a tough challenge for me. That’s why I don’t want to rush and think about I might be playing a final, might not play the final.

“These kind of things, they distract so much the mindset.”

Svitolina has reached the last four by seeing off a quartet of Grand Slam title winners in Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, in a stormy last-16 clash, and now Swiatek.

She said she intended to “enjoy the moment and have a beer”.