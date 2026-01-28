'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek calls for player privacy at Australian Open

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 28 - Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic joined a growing chorus of players demanding more privacy off the courts at the Australian Open after cameras captured Coco Gauff in a post-match meltdown that the American said should have been a personal moment.

After Gauff's 59-minute quarter-final defeat by Elina Svitolina, the frustrated American retreated behind a wall near the match call area deep in the bowels of the stadium to repeatedly smash her racquet on the ground.

Unbeknownst to the third seed, cameras recorded her every move and the video was broadcast to viewers around the world, with Gauff saying she was unhappy that there was no privacy anywhere except the locker room.

"The question is, are we tennis players or are we animals in the zoo, where they are observed even when they poop?" Swiatek told reporters after she lost 7-5 6-1 to Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"Okay, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be observed."

When asked whether she had spoken to the tournament's organisers about the subject, Swiatek shrugged and said: "What's the point?"

Tennis Australia said cameras in warm-up and cool-down areas were set up to provide fans with a "deeper connection" to the players, but that they would collaborate with them to find solutions.

"Striking the right balance between showcasing the personalities and skills of the players, while ensuring their comfort and privacy is a priority for the Australian Open," Tennis Australia told Reuters.

"Our goal is always to create an environment that supports the players to perform at their best, while also helping fans appreciate their skill, professionalism and personalities."

'KEPT MY HEAD DOWN'

American Amanda Anisimova also said she knew players did not have much privacy at Melbourne Park, adding that she "kept my head down" until she reached the locker room.

"There are good moments obviously that people see and that's fun. Then, when you lose, there are probably not-so-good moments," Anisimova said.

"The video of Coco that was posted, it's tough, because she didn't have a say in that."

Djokovic empathised with Gauff but did not see a future where fewer cameras would be the norm.

"I agree with her. It's really sad that you can't basically move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger in a way that won't be captured by a camera," Djokovic said.

"But we live in a society and in times where content is everything, so it's a deeper discussion. I guess it's really hard for me to see the trend changing in the opposite direction, meaning we take out cameras.

"I'm surprised that we have no cameras while we are taking a shower. That's probably the next step. I'm against it."

'INVASION OF PRIVACY'

Jessica Pegula said off-court camera coverage is something the tournament needs to cut back on, adding that it seemed to be worse this year as they felt like they were being constantly filmed.

"I was, like, 'Can you just let the girls have like a moment to themselves?'" Pegula said. "Coco wasn't wrong when she said the only (safe) place is the locker room, which is crazy. You're just going about your day.

"I saw online people were zooming in on players' phones and stuff like that. That's so unnecessary, I just think it's really an invasion of privacy.

"We're on the court on TV. You come inside, you're on TV. Literally, the only time you're not being recorded is when you are going to shower and go to the bathroom."

STARK CONTRAST TO OTHER MAJORS

Swiatek, who also went viral in a clip when she was not allowed inside the venue after forgetting her accreditation, noted that other Grand Slams like the French Open and Wimbledon provide sanctuary areas off-limits to cameras and fans.

"There are some spaces that you can at least go when you need to. But there are some tournaments where it's impossible and you are constantly observed, if not by the fans ... then by the cameras," she said.

"It's not simple. I don't think it should be like that because we're tennis players. We're meant to be watched on the court and in the press."

"It's not our job (to) be a meme when you forget your accreditation. Oh, it's funny, for sure. People have something to talk about, but for us I don't think it's necessary." REUTERS