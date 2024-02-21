Andy Roddick ‘loves’ the competitiveness of the ‘Big Four’ in women’s tennis

DUBAI – Former American tennis star Andy Roddick is unsure who among Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina is the best player on the WTA Tour, but says it is a good thing in terms of competitiveness.

The 2003 US Open champion believes the quartet, who make up the top four in the rankings respectively and have won seven of the last nine Grand Slam titles, will continue pushing one another at the highest level of women’s tennis.

Swiatek and Rybakina most recently clashed at the Qatar Open final earlier in February, with the world No. 1 Pole winning the WTA 1000 title 7-6 (10-8), 6-2.

“I love what I’m seeing on the women’s tour right now,” said Roddick on Feb 21.

“It’s like, you know, Gauff steps up at the US Open last year and then Swiatek steps up at the World Tour Finals. And I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s the best player’ and then, you know, Australia (Open) happens and Sabalenka pushes the the envelope again and gets through in dominant fashion, not losing a set.

“I feel like, we’re seeing this, this group of elite players, players that have won Slams already, really pushing each other and elevate their own product in real-time. And I’m here for it. I don’t know who’s best. I change my mind every week, but isn’t that fun?”

The “Big Four” in women’s tennis are in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week, also a WTA 1000 event.

Sabalenka, however, crashed out early in the second round on Feb 20 in her first match back since she won her second Australian Open title in January.

Rybakina, meanwhile, survived a strong challenge from qualifier Magdalena Frech on Feb 21, coming from 5-3 down in the first set to eventually win 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-4.

The Kazakh has now made the last eight or better at five of six tournaments in 2024, with titles in Abu Dhabi and Brisbane – where she beat Sabalenka.

“I’d say it’s just the beginning of the year,” said Rybakina after her win.

“Of course it’s a great start, but it’s not easy. Most important is to stay healthy. With every match it’s getting tougher and tougher physically. Really happy with the start of the year, hopefully I can continue like this. There’s no secret. I’m just trying to push myself every point.”

She will next take on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who upset Greek No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2.

By doing so, the 28-year-old Italian has made it to the last eight in a WTA 1000 event for only the second time in her career – she previously achieved it in Cincinnati last August.

“This was one of my best matches of the year. I feel great, I’m satisfied with the tennis I’m playing and I really like playing here in Dubai,” said Paolini.