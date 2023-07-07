Andy Murray in charge against Stefanos Tsitsipas as Wimbledon curfew halts play

LONDON - Andy Murray was within touching distance of the Wimbledon third round on Thursday when he opened up a two sets to one lead over world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas while Stan Wawrinka set up a tasty clash with Novak Djokovic.

British two-time champion Murray lost the first set of a high-class contest but roared back to lead 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 when the Centre Court duel was halted just before the All England Club curfew of 11pm.

The suspension came at the right moment for the 36-year-old as he fell and hurt his left groin, leaving him screaming in pain.

However, he picked himself up to serve out the third set and will be in the ascendancy when the match resumes on Friday.

In the biggest shock of the tournament so far, fourth seed Casper Ruud crashed out at the hands of British wild card Liam Broady in five sets.

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina reached the last 32 with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) win against French veteran Alize Cornet despite an error-strewn display.

On a day when the rain stayed away from the All England Club, all eyes were on Centre Court for the late clash between Murray and Tsitsipas, played under the roof.

Murray won the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon titles but it was the first time the Greek had played on Centre Court.

Britain’s former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, is rolling back the years as he seeks to reach the second week of a major for the first time since 2017.

Both players found their serving groove quickly, with just a single break point carved out in the first two sets.

Tsitsipas drew first blood in the high-class contest, winning the first-set tie-break, but Murray rallied to level the match as the clock ticked past two hours.

Galvanized by a partisan home crowd, the Scot broke Tstsipas to love in the first game of the third set which proved enough for the edge in the tie.

Match pile-up

Significant rainfall earlier in the week meant there was still a clutch of first-round matches on Thursday, including Alexander Zverev’s 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) win against Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer.

The chaos means that while men’s defending champion Djokovic played his second-round match on Wednesday, top seed Carlos Alcaraz must wait until Friday.