Andy Murray crashes out of Madrid Open in Andrea Vavassori defeat

Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his match against Italy's Andrea Vavassori. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

MADRID - Andy Murray crashed out of the Madrid Open in the first round on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) by qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

The Italian world number 164 turfed out the three-time Grand Slam champion Briton in straight sets in the Spanish capital.

Former world number one Murray was also knocked out in the first round at the Monte Carlo Masters a fortnight ago, describing it as “demoralising” and “awful”.

Vavassori broke world number 52 Murray twice to take a 4-0 lead in the first set before serving out, with his opponent unable to force a single break point.

The 27-year-old broke again for 2-1 in the second set but fired into the net to allow his opponent back in to level at 4-4, with Murray celebrating furiously.

Vavassori committed a double fault at match point in the tie-break and then hit the net with another shot, before Murray saved a third match point on serve.

The Briton saved a fourth too, but the Italian clinched victory at the fifth time of asking when Murray erred badly at the net.

It is the first time two-time winner Murray has fallen at the first hurdle in Madrid in 12 appearances.

Earlier, Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Barcelona Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. AFP

Qualifier Andrea Vavassori celebrates winning his first-round match against Britain’s Andy Murray. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Madrid title defence a little easier without Djokovic and Nadal, admits Alcaraz
Simona Halep questions long delay in doping hearing

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top