Andy Murray claims Nottingham Open to extend winning streak

LONDON – Andy Murray claimed a second title in two weeks at the Nottingham Open on Sunday to continue his fine preparation for Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion followed up his win at Surbiton last week with a flawless display to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 – converting three of his four break points – to claim the tournament without dropping a set across five matches on grass.

He delivered a dominant serving performance, winning 83 per cent (24/29) of points behind his first delivery, to prevail after 1hr 46min at the lower-tier Challenger 125 event.

“It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job,” said Murray, who skipped the French Open to focus on the grasscourt swing.

“I played really well and got better as the week went on and I’m glad to get through – on to Queen’s. I’m absolutely pumped.”

His 10-match winning streak is now his best since he topped the world rankings in 2017 and before he required career-threatening hip surgery.

After winning two Challenger Tour events, the 36-year-old faces a step up in quality when he heads to the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club this week, where he will face Australian world No. 18 Alex de Minaur in the first round.

But a strong showing at the tournament he has won five times could improve Murray’s ranking sufficiently to be seeded at Wimbledon, where he was the champion in 2013 and 2016, next month.

His compatriots Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage meanwhile, had created their own slice of history by contesting the women’s final.

The last time two British women featured in a WTA Tour final was when Sue Barker played Virginia Wade in San Francisco in February 1977.

Boulter, 26, entered the tournament as a wild card and did not drop a set. She prevailed 6-3, 6-3 over her 24-year-old opponent after 73 minutes. Coming into the tournament ranked No. 126, she will return to the top 100 on Monday for the first time since 2019.

“I dreamt of this moment at this tournament since I was a little girl,” said Boulter, who grew up in nearby Leicestershire.

“There was training here when I was four or five years old, coming here as a fan and also now as a player, dreaming big and somehow found a way to win it today. It means more than everything to me.” AFP, REUTERS