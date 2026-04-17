Andreeva sets up Swiatek clash in Stuttgart Open quarter-finals

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April 16 - Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva downed Alycia Parks 7-6(3) 6-3 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarter-final clash with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek.

Russian world number nine Andreeva, who won the Linz Open at the weekend before knocking out the Stuttgart Open defending champion Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday, has now won all six of her claycourt matches so far this year.

Parks led 6-5 before the 18-year-old Andreeva fought back to win the first set in a tiebreak. The American, who had seven double faults in the match to Andreeva's two, also went a break up in the second set but was unable to hold onto the lead.

Polish third seed Swiatek, who is this year aiming for a fifth French Open title, began her clay season with a 6-2 6-3 win over Laura Siegemund in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Australian Open champion and top seed Elena Rybakina faces Diana Shnaider later on Thursday, while second seed Coco Gauff takes on Liudmila Samsonova. REUTERS