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Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals

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PARIS, June 2 - Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva returned to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-0 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea on a rainy Tuesday to continue her run in a Roland Garros draw stripped of many big names.

Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out, the Russian will next face the winner of the all-Ukrainian clash between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.

The 19-year-old wasted little time asserting herself in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, racing through the opening set in 24 minutes.

Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final in her final year on the circuit, steadied herself early in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Andreeva juggernaut.

Andreeva, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea's racket to break again and she closed out the victory with a forehand bullet, before walking to the net to give her beaten opponent a warm hug. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.