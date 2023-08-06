Americans Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz fall in Washington semi-finals, Stefanos Tsitsipas captures Mexico title

WASHINGTON – American top seeds Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz suffered semi-final defeats at the Washington Open on Saturday but Coco Gauff kept the star-spangled banner flying by earning a place in Sunday’s final.

Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari upset top seed Pegula to capture her third victory in 26 hours and she will face another home favourite in the final after Gauff defeated Russian Liudmila Samsanova, the defending champion, in straight sets.

Fritz fell to Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and the Dutchman will play for the title against Britain’s Dan Evans, who beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Ninth-ranked Sakkari, forced to play twice Friday due to rain on Thursday at the WTA and ATP hard court event, reached her first final since losing to Pegula last October at Guadalajara.

“It would have been ideal if I could be off the court an hour earlier,” Sakkari said. “But at the end I got the win, which is what I wanted the most.”

Sakkari, who reached her seventh career final, won her only WTA title in 2019 at Rabat.

Her compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, defeated Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to capture the ATP Mexico Open for his first title in 14 months.

The top seed, runner-up in the 2023 Australian Open, claimed his first ATP outdoor hard-court crown in his third final of the year, having fallen to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona in April.

The 24-year-old Greek star captured his 10th career title and first since June 2022 in Mallorca to snap a five-final win drought.

The world No. 5 improved to 10-0 against 19th-ranked de Minaur, who was hoping for a Mexico double after winning the title at Acapulco in February.

“It was a great match,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m really happy we were able to deliver a great quality in the final match.”

The 24-year-old from Sydney was denied an eighth career ATP crown in his third final of the year. He also lost to Alcaraz in June’s trophy match at Queen’s.

After Tsitsipas dominated the first set, de Minaur surrendered a break on a double fault to open the second set but broke back at love in the sixth game to pull level.

Tsitsipas, who won 23 of his 28 first-serve points, responded with a break in the ninth game, seizing a 5-4 edge with a blistering forehand winner, then held serve to finish off the Australian after 86 minutes when de Minaur sent a forehand long.