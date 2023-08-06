Americans Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz fall in Washington semi-finals, Stefanos Tsitsipas captures Mexico title

WASHINGTON – American top seeds Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz suffered semi-final defeats at the Washington Open on Saturday but Coco Gauff kept the star-spangled banner flying by earning a place in Sunday’s final.
Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari upset top seed Pegula to capture her third victory in 26 hours and she will face another home favourite in the final after Gauff defeated Russian Liudmila Samsanova, the defending champion, in straight sets.
Fritz fell to Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and the Dutchman will play for the title against Britain’s Dan Evans, who beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
Ninth-ranked Sakkari, forced to play twice Friday due to rain on Thursday at the WTA and ATP hard court event, reached her first final since losing to Pegula last October at Guadalajara.
“It would have been ideal if I could be off the court an hour earlier,” Sakkari said. “But at the end I got the win, which is what I wanted the most.”
Sakkari, who reached her seventh career final, won her only WTA title in 2019 at Rabat.
Her compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, defeated Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to capture the ATP Mexico Open for his first title in 14 months.
The top seed, runner-up in the 2023 Australian Open, claimed his first ATP outdoor hard-court crown in his third final of the year, having fallen to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona in April.
The 24-year-old Greek star captured his 10th career title and first since June 2022 in Mallorca to snap a five-final win drought.
The world No. 5 improved to 10-0 against 19th-ranked de Minaur, who was hoping for a Mexico double after winning the title at Acapulco in February.
“It was a great match,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m really happy we were able to deliver a great quality in the final match.”
The 24-year-old from Sydney was denied an eighth career ATP crown in his third final of the year. He also lost to Alcaraz in June’s trophy match at Queen’s.
After Tsitsipas dominated the first set, de Minaur surrendered a break on a double fault to open the second set but broke back at love in the sixth game to pull level.
Tsitsipas, who won 23 of his 28 first-serve points, responded with a break in the ninth game, seizing a 5-4 edge with a blistering forehand winner, then held serve to finish off the Australian after 86 minutes when de Minaur sent a forehand long.
In the American capital, 2019 champion Pegula was denied her fifth career final but will match her career high of third in the world rankings next week.
Sakkari improved to 5-3 in her career rivalry with Pegula, who won their previous meeting in February’s Doha semi-finals.
Sakkari dominated the first set and went up 4-1 in the second but Pegula broke Sakkari in the seventh game and held to pull level at 4-4.
A double fault handed Pegula a break chance in the ninth game and Sakkari swatted a forehand wide for a 5-4 edge. The American then held to force a third set.
“Things were tricky in the second set,” Sakkari said. “In the third, I just tried to stay in the present. I tried to overcome myself and take it as a new challenge.”
She broke early in the third set and again in the final game on a backhand winner to advance after two hours and three minutes.
Third-seeded Gauff was in dominant form as she won the opening set against Samsonova without facing a break point.
She then took a 2-1 lead in the second set, winning her fifth break point of a marathon game with a volley winner before completing a 6-3, 6-3 win to reach her second final of the year.
“She’s a server and she has an amazing forehand so I wanted to see how I would do upon that battle and I think I did pretty well,” said the 19-year-old.
Gauff has lost four of her five meetings with Sakkari but says she has learnt from those losses.
“She’s an incredible player. She has been the top of the game for a long time and it’s going to be a difficult match,” she said.
Fritz, the highest-ranked American man at world No. 9, won the first set 6-3 after a break in the second game.
But 12th seed Griekspoor fought back, breaking when he was 4-3 up and forcing a third set, which was close fought until Griekspoor made the most of Fritz’s errors to break in the fifth game.
The Dutchman won the last five games, with 20 of the 27 points, to grab his first win against a top-10 foe and give himself a chance at a third title in 2023.
“The first top-10 win was something I was really looking for. To beat Taylor playing at home is pretty special,” said the Dutchman.
“My serve is going really well this week; it’s getting some pace, whether it’s during the day or during the night. I’m moving great and the body is great, so there’s not much to complain about,” he added.
The 33-year-old Evans, who becomes the tournament’s first British finalist since Andy Murray 17 years ago, produced some inspired and aggressive tennis in his win after playing two matches on Friday.
After taking the first set, 30th-ranked Evans was pushed hard by by Dimitrov but emerged triumphant from the second set tie-break thanks to a magnificent drop shot to get to match point, which he won with a cross-court volley.
AFP