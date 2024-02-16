American Brooksby's suspension reduced to 13 months

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. in action during his second round match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Carl Recine/ File photo
American Jenson Brooksby has had his suspension for three whereabouts failures reduced from 18 months to 13, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

Brooksby, 22, was issued an 18-month suspension in October 2023 for missing three anti-doping tests in a 12-month period, which can constitute an anti-doping violation rule.

The ITIA say that following reassessment after new information regarding the missed tests was submitted by the player to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal proceedings, his fault was not as high as previously decided.

The suspension is backdated to the date of the player's third missed test, Feb. 4, 2023, and his suspension will now end on March 3, 2024, and not Jan. 4, 2025 as previously announced.

After reaching agreement with the ITIA, Brooksby has now withdrawn his appeal to CAS. REUTERS

