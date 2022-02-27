'amazing to beat the No. 1 player'

ACAPULCO (Mexico) • Just like in the Australian Open final last month, Rafael Nadal never gave up against Daniil Medvedev, resulting in a 6-3, 6-3 win on Friday to reach the ATP Mexican Open final.

Medvedev, who will be the new world No. 1 tomorrow, was unable to avenge his loss to Nadal in Melbourne, where the Spaniard rallied from two sets down to triumph in five and claim a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

In Acapulco, the Russian had a total of 11 break points, but failed to convert any of them as his 35-year-old opponent refused to budge.

"I played some amazing points on the break points," said Nadal, who used everything in his arsenal to fend off Medvedev - from his classic powerful forehands to aggressive forays to the net.

"The second set was very emotional. Daniil was playing very aggressive - drop shots, winners. It was a very difficult set.

"I feel lucky to win that set, because he had a lot of chances. It's amazing to win against the No. 1 player in the world."

Medvedev, 26, will depart Mexico knowing he will move to No. 1 even though he did not claim the Acapulco title. He was assured of reaching the summit when Novak Djokovic fell in the quarter-finals in Dubai on Thursday.

Nadal pushed his perfect 2022 record to 14-0, but it was not as simple as the scoreline might suggest.

He powered through the first set without facing a break point and broke Medvedev in the opening game of the second.

But the world No. 5 found himself in trouble in the fourth game, fighting off four break points to preserve his advantage.

Medvedev pushed him again in a marathon sixth game but did not manage to convert his seven break chances.

Serving to extend the match at 5-3, the Russian took a 40-0 lead before a spate of errors, including his seventh double fault of the contest, gave Nadal an opening and allowed him to wrap it up on his second match point.

"I don't think that I played great today," Medvedev said.

"My whole level on the match was not good enough to play against a player like Rafa.

"There's not a thing that I can take from this. To be honest, I need to change everything I did today. I feel like I was missing some energy."

In the final (this morning, Singapore time), Nadal will face Britain's 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie, who pushed his winning streak to eight straight matches with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Greek world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal has won all three of his career meetings with Norrie last year - at the Australian Open, Barcelona and Roland Garros.

But he said the 26-year-old, who lifted the trophy at Delray Beach last week, has made big strides since then.

"His level of tennis is huge," said Nadal, who is seeking his fourth Acapulco title.

"He improved a lot at the beginning of last year, and this year, he continues.

"It's going to be a big challenge, but we are in the final of a (ATP) 500 here in Acapulco, so can't expect an easy opponent. I'm excited about being in the final."

