Alexander Zverev says sanctions won’t solve problem of bloated Masters events

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Alexander Zverev addressing the media at the ATP 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Aug 2 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

MONTREAL - Top seed Alexander Zverev said that money won’t solve the problem of big-name absentees as the ATP Montreal Masters kicked off on Aug 2 without Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and injured Carlos Alcaraz.

Amid their frustration, Canadian officials have called for financial and other player sanctions over the series of late withdrawals from the first of two major events prior to the Aug 31 start of the US Open.

But world number two Zverev said throwing dollars at the problem will make zero difference to any of the trio of elite multimillionaires.

“It’s not rocket science,” the Wimbledon runner-up said. “We get bonuses at the end of the year if we play all nine Masters.

“You think Novak will care if he gets a bigger bonus? I think the guy has – if I would have to guess, the guy is north of 400 million (dollars) in his bank account.

“I’m not sure he would care about 50,000 more or less.”

Zverev said that also applied to ranking level for the 39-year-old Serb, who owns 24 Grand Slam singles titles and has career prize money earnings alone approaching US$200 million (S$256 million).

“I don’t think he cares about his ranking either. I honestly don’t think so,” Zverev added of Djokovic, currently ranked number five in the world.

Zverev said weary players would be more likely to be tempted back if the Masters events that have swelled to 11, 12 or even 13 days were scaled back to a week.

“If you’re forcing us to be away for two and a half, three weeks during Grand Slams and the same then goes for Masters events, you can’t force us to play. Sorry, that’s nonsense.” AFP