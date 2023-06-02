Alexander Zverev makes winning return to French Open court of pain

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his second-round match against Slovakia's Alex Molcan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PARIS - Alexander Zverev made a successful return to the French Open’s Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, a year after suffering a horrifying ankle ligament injury which ended his season.

The former world number two, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the last 32.

In 2022, Zverev was taken off court in a wheelchair after damaging his right ankle in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

“I was so nervous before playing today,” said Zverev, who next faces Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

“Despite what happened last year, I still love this place, I still love this court.”

The Olympic champion added: “I’m incredibly happy to be back and to win again on this court.” AFP

