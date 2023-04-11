Alexander Zverev believes he could have beaten Rafael Nadal at French Open if not for injury

MONTE CARLO – The memory of suffering a serious ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semi-finals is still fresh in Alexander Zverev’s mind, and the German is sure he could have beaten Rafael Nadal had the mishap not happened.
Speaking to Eurosport on Monday, the 25-year-old felt that he was still able to turn the match around, despite trailing 7-6 (8-6), 6-6 when he was forced to retire in Paris.
Spanish veteran Nadal advanced to win his 14th Roland Garros crown, and 22nd Grand Slam title, after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.
“For some reason I did (believe I could win). I don’t want to sound arrogant,” Zverev said.
“Rafa is obviously the best player to ever play on that surface so you never know what happens. You never know what happens in that match as well. If I don’t get injured, of course (I could have lost) that match. Of course, he can go on to win his 14th Grand Slam.
“But I felt like I was playing the best tennis that I’ve ever played on that surface. So for some reason, I did feel like I could at least compete with him, which I was doing.
“The outcome of the match obviously, always depends on little factors as well. But I did feel like that could have been the week for me.”
The German was back on clay on Tuesday for the first time since his injury, overcoming Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.
The 13th seed, who lost in the second round of the Australian Open, demonstrated that he has fully recovered from his injury by striking 21 winners, earning his ninth win of the season.
”I have had two weeks of practice now. It is the most natural surface for me,” said the world No. 16.
“It usually takes me five or 10 minutes to get used to a clay court, but this year was a bit different. I needed to get the injury out of my head. I needed to get used to sliding again.
“It felt awful at times, to be honest, but he made me feel awful. Tactically he played well, he didn’t let me play my game at all. He didn’t let me have my rhythm and he almost won the match, just a few points here and there.”
He will next take on Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut as he seeks to win in Monte Carlo for the first time in his career.
Zverev also spoke about how he dealt with coming back from his ankle problem, adding that everyone handles injuries differently, unlike the top players.
“Rafa and Roger (Federer) are different,” he said in his interview with Eurosport.
“They come back from injury and they start winning tournaments immediately. I don’t know how they do that. But they’ve been doing it for 20 years now.
“I needed time but I think also my injury was maybe a little bit different. I was not able to walk really for two months. You have to learn your movements again, you have to learn how to walk again, you have to learn how to run again.
“These are all factors that may play a little bit of a part in tennis. But you can’t compare Rafa to me because Rafa comes back and starts winning and not only winning against everyone but also beating them 6-0, 6-1, 6-2.” AFP