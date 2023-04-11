Alexander Zverev believes he could have beaten Rafael Nadal at French Open if not for injury

MONTE CARLO – The memory of suffering a serious ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semi-finals is still fresh in Alexander Zverev’s mind, and the German is sure he could have beaten Rafael Nadal had the mishap not happened.

Speaking to Eurosport on Monday, the 25-year-old felt that he was still able to turn the match around, despite trailing 7-6 (8-6), 6-6 when he was forced to retire in Paris.

Spanish veteran Nadal advanced to win his 14th Roland Garros crown, and 22nd Grand Slam title, after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.

“For some reason I did (believe I could win). I don’t want to sound arrogant,” Zverev said.

“Rafa is obviously the best player to ever play on that surface so you never know what happens. You never know what happens in that match as well. If I don’t get injured, of course (I could have lost) that match. Of course, he can go on to win his 14th Grand Slam.

“But I felt like I was playing the best tennis that I’ve ever played on that surface. So for some reason, I did feel like I could at least compete with him, which I was doing.

“The outcome of the match obviously, always depends on little factors as well. But I did feel like that could have been the week for me.”