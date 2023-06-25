Alexander Bublik beats Alexander Zverev to reach Halle final

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik celebrates winning against Germany's Alexander Zverev. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
22 min ago
Published
22 min ago

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany - Alexander Bublik eased past home hope Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final of the Halle ATP tournament on Saturday.

Bublik, 26, will play his first final of the season in the Wimbledon warm-up grass-court event against either Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut or Russian Andrey Rublev.

Kazak Bublik won his only title last year in Montpellier against Zverev and now holds a 3-1 record against the German.

On Saturday, Bublik took less than an hour and a half to dispatch the former world number two, firing down 14 aces with a strong service game.

In the first set, he quickly took the lead with a break in the fourth game (3-1), and then counted on his serve (6-4) to pull him through.

The two players duelled until 5-5 in the second set, when Zverev collapsed, allowing Bublik to confidently seal victory 7-5. AFP

Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts after his loss to Alexander Bublik. PHOTO: AFP
