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Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury

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Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz

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April 15 - World number two Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open after injuring his right wrist, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The Spaniard picked up the injury during a 6-4 6-2 first-round win over Otto Virtanen but was able to complete the match despite discomfort.

A two-time champion in Barcelona, Alcaraz had returned to competition just 48 hours after losing the Monte-Carlo Masters final to rival Jannik Sinner.

Spanish media reported that Alcaraz skipped training on Wednesday ahead of his scheduled second-round match against Czech Tomas Machac.

Alcaraz is expected to return to action in Madrid and Rome as he builds towards the defence of his French Open title, which begins in Paris on May 24. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.