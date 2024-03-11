Alcaraz, Swiatek advance at Indian Wells

Mar 10, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) hits a shot in his third round match defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) in the BNP Paribas Open at the at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 10, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) serves in his third round match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in the BNP Paribas Open at the at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 10, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) hits a shot as he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) in his third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 10, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; General view of Stadium court during the match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) in the BNP Paribas Open at the at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 10:26 AM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 10:07 AM

INDIAN WELLS, California - Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz moved into the fourth round at Indian Wells on Sunday with a 6-2 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Third seed Jannik Sinner also advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff while 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-3.

In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek powered past Czech Linda Noskova 6-4 6-0.

Spaniard Alcaraz, who next plays Fabian Marozsan, said one of the keys to defending his title was to put the previous year's victory out of his mind.

"I think the first thing that you have to do if you want to defend the title is you forget about you won the title last year," said the 20-year-old.

"It's about being yourself, being at 100% every day if you want to do a good results here".

Alcaraz also said the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from the Rio Open last month was not an issue during his matches.

"I'm not going to say I forget about it, but in matches, I forget all about it," he added. "I'm moving very well. I don't think about the ankle in matches, in training. But off the court, of course, I have to take care of it." REUTERS

