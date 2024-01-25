Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'

MELBOURNE - Carlos Alcaraz rued missed opportunities after coming up short against Alexander Zverev in a thrilling Australian Open quarter-final early on Jan 25 but said he could leave Melbourne with his head held high.

The world number two threatened a stunning comeback on Rod Laver Arena after being outplayed for nearly three sets by the German but in the end went down 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4.

Alcaraz had stormed into the last eight for the loss of just one set but struggled against the laser-like Zverev serve and could not get a foothold in the match.

But, seemingly down and out, he broke the sixth seed as he served for the match at 5-3 in the third set and produced breathtaking tennis in the tie-break.

Despite huge support from a rapt crowd, he was unable to maintain his stellar level and two breaks in the fourth set took Zverev over the line.

Alcaraz said he played “great tennis” at the end of the third set but his level had dipped.

“I played good tennis in the fourth set,” he said.

“Obviously not to my best level but, you know, it was a good one.

“Didn’t make my chances. You know, a lot of ups and downs with my level, with my tennis, with the serves.”

It is an early exit by the standards of the 20-year-old. He missed last year’s Australian Open with an injury but reached the semi-finals of the French Open before winning Wimbledon and then making the last four at the US Open.

But Alcaraz said overall he was pleased with his work in Melbourne.

“In general, you know, I leave the tournament happy, forgetting about today’s level,” he said. “But in general I think I did a pretty good tournament.

“I played great matches and obviously a quarter-final of a Grand Slam is good. It is not what I’m looking for, but is not bad, you know.”