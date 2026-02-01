Straitstimes.com header logo

Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Novak Djokovic in Australian Open final to complete career Grand Slam

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to win all four grand slam titles. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Feb 1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MELBOURNE – Carlos Alcaraz played dream-wrecker to Novak Djokovic again as he floored the record-chasing Serb 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for a first Australian Open title and became the youngest man to win all four Majors.

Denying Djokovic an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, the 22-year-old Spaniard celebrated his seventh at a frenzied Rod Laver Arena where he lost to the same man in last year's quarter-finals.

Don Budge's record as the youngest career Slam winner had stood for nearly 88 years since winning the 1938 French Open two days before his 23rd birthday.

Alcaraz's milestone may also last generations, having been achieved by one of the most devastating talents the game has seen.

Djokovic felt the full brunt of it as Alcaraz shrugged off an edgy start and ran the Serb into the ground while compatriot Rafa Nadal beamed from the front row.

Breaking the 10-times champion twice in each of the second and third sets to nudge in front, Alcaraz captured the decisive break at 6-5 in the fourth, claiming the contest on the first match point when Djokovic hit long.

Djokovic smiled ruefully as Alcaraz chased down pile-driving shots and returned them with interest.

It was, after all, like pages out of the Serb's playbook from his golden years. REUTERS

