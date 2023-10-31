Alcaraz not at '100 per cent' ahead of Paris Masters

PARIS - Carlos Alcaraz said on Monday he was not yet at “100 per cent” as prepares to return from injury this week at the Paris Masters, despite enjoying a practice session with rival Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish star has not played since the Shanghai Masters earlier this month due to lower back and left foot injuries.

But the Wimbledon champion is fit enough for a tilt at a first Bercy title, ahead of next month’s ATP Finals in Turin.

“I’m not going to say that I’m 100 per cent because it could be a lie,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“At this time of the year, after a long year, I think almost every player has a little bit of problems in their bodies.

“I’m feeling in that way. I’m feeling a little bit of pain, but I had a really good recovery these weeks. I’m coming here feeling well enough to do a good result here.”

Second seed Alcaraz will be among the favourites in the French capital, despite failing to get past the quarter-finals in his two previous appearances. World number one Djokovic and in-form pair Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are expected to be his main rivals.

The 20-year-old Spaniard retired injured from his last-eight match with Holger Rune 12 months ago, after a third-round loss to home player Hugo Gaston in 2021.

“I’m really excited to play this tournament. I just said I have not great memories, but I am trying to forget everything that happen the years before,” Alcaraz said.

“I’m not thinking about what happened last year and 2021. I’m just focusing on this one.”

Djokovic is chasing a seventh Paris Masters title after losing to Rune in last year’s final.