Alcaraz may skip French Open rather than rush injury comeback

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Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Barcelona clay-court tournament last week when he felt his wrist “give out on a return”.

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MADRID - French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz insisted on April 20 he would rather miss defending the Roland Garros title in May rather than rush treatment on a “serious” wrist injury.

The 22-year-old pulled out of the Barcelona clay-court tournament last week when he felt his wrist “give out on a return” and then revealed the injury to be “a more serious injury than any of us expected”.

He then pulled out of the Madrid Open on April 17, casting doubt on his participation in Paris as of May 18.

On April 20 that doubt deepened when he told press at an award ceremony he was taking a long term view.

“I’d rather come back a little later but in great shape than come back early, rushing around, and unwell.”

“God willing, I have a very long career ahead of me, many years, and pushing myself too hard at this Roland Garros could seriously harm me in future tournaments,” he said on April 20.

“Things happen in the professional world. You have to accept them,” he said. “I need to recover really well if I don’t want it to affect me later on.”

The world number two lost his top ranking following his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final April 12.

Before that Alcaraz had won his past 17 matches on clay, dating back to last season when he lifted titles in Rome and at Roland Garros. AFP