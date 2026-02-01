Carlos Alcaraz hails Novak Djokovic, savours first Australian Open title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE – Carlos Alcaraz praised Novak Djokovic as an inspiration and gave a shoutout to compatriot Rafael Nadal after downing the Serbian great in four sets on Feb 1 to claim his first Australian Open title.

Alcaraz, 22, celebrated becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four Majors after overhauling Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in 3hr 2min at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

He surpassed the legendary Nadal – in the crowd to witness the feat – who was two years older when he did the same.

“You're talking about how I’m doing the things, amazing things, but what you’re doing is really inspiring,” the Spaniard said at the trophy ceremony after grabbing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

“Not only for the tennis players, but the athletes, all the persons around the world. And for me, as well.

“For me, I just enjoyed so much watching you play. It’s been an honour sharing the locker (room).”

It was Alcaraz’s seventh Grand Slam title and cemented his spot as undisputed world No. 1.

The Melbourne Park crown adds to his two titles each from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time Australian Open winner, was front row at Rod Laver Arena and grinned as he watched his compatriot rally from a set down to become the second Spaniard to claim the title.

“It's a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands,” Alcaraz said, addressing Nadal.

“I think it’s the first time as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

“It’s such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here.”

Djokovic also joked with Nadal in the stands, saying: “There are too many Spanish legends. I feel like I was one against two tonight. It’s not fair.”

The 38-year-old Serb, striving to become the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy, last won one at the US Open in 2023. Since then, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared the spoils.

“I must be very honest and say that I didn’t think I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again so I owe you the gratitude of pushing me forward in the last couple weeks,” Djokovic said, speaking to the fans in the stadium.

He went on to hint this could be his last time at Melbourne Park.

Both men battled through five long sets in their semi-finals, Alcaraz against Alexander Zverev and Djokovic with Sinner, and recovery was always going to be key.

But they showed few signs of fatigue in another gladiatorial contest.

They both opened with comfortable holds before a double fault and netted forehand presented the first break point chance for Djokovic at 2-1.

Alcaraz saved it, but the aggressive fourth seed kept pressing and converted on his third, then consolidated for a 4-1 lead.

Djokovic was reading Alcaraz’s serve well and once he got in the rallies was authoritative, with a sensational forehand winner earning him two set points.

He claimed the set in a statement 33 minutes after a ninth unforced error from the top seed, having dominated the big moments.

It was vintage Djokovic, but Alcaraz came storming back, upping the tempo to break for 2-1 in the second set, pumping his fist when he saved a break point and held in the next game.

Djokovic put drops in his eyes and began rubbing them, unable to tame a now rampant Alcaraz who broke again for 5-2.

There were some sensational rallies that had the crowd on their feet in set three, which went with serve until Djokovic slapped a forehand wide under pressure to slip 2-3 behind.

He gamely saved four set points at 3-5 but with his energy levels dropping was unable to save a fifth as the Spaniard took control.

On the back foot, Djokovic then saved six break points in an 11-minute opening service game in set four to stay alive and kept fighting hard.

But Alcaraz ground him down and pounced as Djokovic served to stay in the match to seal a maiden Australian championship.

It ensured he remained world No. 1 and Sinner second, with Djokovic moving up a place to third ahead of Zverev. REUTERS, AFP