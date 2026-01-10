Alcaraz beats Sinner in South Korea exhibition match

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 10 - Carlos Alcaraz beat his great rival Jannik Sinner 7-5 7-6(8) to win their Hyundai Card Super Match exhibition event in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday that marked the start of the season for the world's top two men's tennis players.

There was little to separate the two during the entertaining clash, with world number one Alcaraz squeaking ahead towards the end of both sets to clinch the win.

"We all need the support from the fans. So having the support and feeling the love from the people was necessary for me to perform my best and play great tennis like I did today," Alcaraz said.

In their press conference on Friday, Sinner said the match would not be a true indicator of their levels heading into the new season and that both players would focus on entertaining spectators.

It was a promise they lived up to, as the largely light-hearted hit-around unsurprisingly lacked the intensity that has characterised their previous meetings on the sport's biggest stages.

The pair mixed up their game with an array of trick shots and engaged in a number of memorable rallies to keep fans at the Inspire Arena on the edge of their seats, with Sinner allowing a child in the stands to play a point for him in the second set.

EXHIBITION EVENTS

It was an entertaining display from both players, who are no strangers to putting on a show at exhibition events.

Sinner and Alcaraz competed in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh in 2024 and 2025, with the Italian winning in the final on both occasions.

Alcaraz has defended his decision to play in such lucrative events despite previously saying he would consider skipping ATP Tour events to prioritise his health in a crowded schedule, saying they provide relief from the grind of the tour.

The Spaniard has also admitted there are considerable financial incentives to playing exhibition events, saying last year the prize money on offer was a motivation for playing in the Six Kings Slam.

With the exhibition match wrapped up, the serious business starts for Sinner and Alcaraz, who will now shift their attention to the Australian Open.

The two have much at stake in the season's opening Grand Slam, which begins at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Sinner looking to win a third straight Australian Open title and Alcaraz chasing a career Grand Slam.

"It was an entertaining match, that's why we came here and obviously now the main goal is in Australia," Sinner said.

"At the end of the day, exhibition matches are different, you are a bit more relaxed and also entertaining the crowd a little bit more with different shots and different actions on court." REUTERS