Alcaraz and Sabalenka through as fans fume on steamy day one at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 - Star attractions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka progressed into the second round of the Australian Open on Sunday as disgruntled fans fumed over long queues and a surprise ticket sales halt on a blockbuster opening day of the tournament.

The record 100,763 fans who did pack into the Melbourne Park precinct witnessed first-round wins for men's third seed Alexander Zverev and 10th seed Alexander Bublik, as well as a quickfire victory for women's seventh seed Jasmine Paolini.

Venus Williams was given a standing ovation when she came out on court to face Olga Danilovic on her first visit to Melbourne Park since 2021 but the 45-year-old blew a 4-0 lead in the deciding set to bow out 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4.

Alcaraz, seeking his first Melbourne title to complete a career Grand Slam, blew off the rust in the final match of the day on Rod Laver Arena with a 6-3 7-6(2) 6-2 win over plucky Australian Adam Walton.

The Spanish world number one decided not to play an official warm-up tournament and it showed in his first tour-level match for nine weeks, particularly in the second set when he struggled to maintain his concentration.

"I just stayed at home," the 22-year-old said of his long break.

"I used to practise the whole morning (and) I took almost every afternoon off to do whatever I wanted - stay with family or friends, play board games and chilling at home.

"It's a better way to recharge the batteries, staying at home with the people you love."

Sabalenka preceded Alcaraz on the main showcourt and downed French debutante Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4 6-1 before taking a selfie with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rod Laver.

The Belarusian, who warmed up for her bid for a third Australian Open crown with a second Brisbane International title, was broken in her opening service game but looked closer to her intimidating best in the second set.

"It's the first match, right? You're always kind of trying to figure out where you are," said the women's top seed.

"I didn't really know much about her. I was just struggling to find the rhythm of her shots. I'm happy that I could manage and I could get this win in straight sets."

20TH SEEDS UPSET

There were a few upsets for fans to enjoy as well with ailing men's 20th seed Flavio Cobolli losing to qualifier Arthur Fery and his hobbled women's equivalent Marta Kostyuk going out to Elsa Jacquemot in a match decided by three tiebreaks.

Qualifier Zeynep Sonmez became the first Turkish woman to reach the second round at Melbourne Park but her upset of 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova might be better remembered for her rushing to the aid of a ball girl who fainted in the heat.

The world number 112 stopped playing and ran towards the girl, helping her to a seat so medical staff could provide treatment. Organisers said the ball girl had returned home following treatment.

Third seed Zverev, the runner-up to Jannik Sinner last year, dropped the first set against feisty world number 41 Gabriel Diallo but rallied for a 6-7(1) 6-1 6-4 6-2 win on a steamy afternoon.

"In the beginning, I was not playing good," said the German.

"I was giving him too many chances, I was too defensive. The normal stuff that I do in the first round of a Grand Slam sometimes."

Sinner and women's champion Madison Keys will not get their title defences underway until Tuesday, with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headlining on day two, when another bumper crowd can be expected.

GROUND PASS SALES HALTED

With extra security deployed at the tournament following the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach last month, the patience of fans was earlier tested as they lined up in long, snaking queues to the Melbourne Park gates under a hot sun.

Organisers delivered an unwelcome surprise by halting sales of the popular "ground pass" tickets within an hour of the first shot being hit, citing intense demand.

The move disappointed hundreds of fans who had queued for long periods expecting to buy the cheaper walk-up tickets which allow access to the minor courts.

"We tried to buy a ground pass and they just told us it was only tickets that were A$229 ($153) per person," Melbourne resident Susan Walsh told Reuters. "Didn't want to spend that much money... so, a bit disappointed." REUTERS