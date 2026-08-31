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Ailing Novak Djokovic ousted by Mariano Navone in US Open first round

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic thanking the crowd after losing his opening US Open match to Argentina’s Mariano Navone in New York on Aug 30.

NEW YORK – An ailing Novak Djokovic crashed out in the first round of the US Open on Aug 30, falling in five brutal sets to 49th -ranked Argentinian Mariano Navone.

Navone’s 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory ended the 39-year-old Serb’s latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

It also ended Djokovic’s run of 78 Grand Slam first-round victories, a streak stretching back to his loss to Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open.

Djokovic was seen vomiting on court and struggled with late-match cramp – an “awful feeling” that he is becoming used to.

“It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up... Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain.”

Although he reached the final of the Australian Open in 2026 and the semi-finals at Wimbledon, Djokovic said he is not equipped right now to go deep in tournaments – and he is not sure what the fix is.

“I’m just trying to address really what’s going on and how far I can go this way,” he said.

With world No. 1 Jannik Sinner absent and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returning after a lengthy spell out injured, Djokovic looked primed for a deep run.

But Navone had not read the script and completed the biggest win of his career against his idol at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic appeared to have finally taken control when he broke Navone for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set with a vintage backhand winner down the line.

But the 25-year-old won the next five games, raising his arms in celebration after fighting off two break points for a 5-2 lead and breaking the veteran again to force the fifth set.

Djokovic took a medical timeout before the final set, receiving massage on his spine and another delivery of medication.

But Navone jumped to a 3-0 lead in the decisive set and there was no road back for the Serb, with his opponent dropping just one point on his own serve as he sprinted to the finish line.

“It’s unbelievable,” an ecstatic Navone said, after triumphing in his first meeting with his long-time idol after 4hr 36min.

“It was a tough match, a battle. Playing against Novak the first time in the biggest stage we have in the world of tennis right now... Like, until 20 years (ago) he never lost in the first round, so I mean, it’s crazy.”

Navone was most pleased with his mental game.

“I was two sets to one down, and then break down also in the fourth, but in that moment I felt it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, former champion Daniil Medvedev advanced with little fuss, downing French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe to quieten doubts after a frustrating run-up to the tournament.

It was a far cry from Medvedev’s meltdown in a first-round loss in 2025.

“The last couple of weeks were not easy,” said the Russian, who also exited the Cincinnati and Montreal tournaments early. “I’m happy that today I managed to produce high-level tennis.”

But there was plenty of drama elsewhere.

Croatia’s Dino Prizmic saved two match points in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Aleksandr Shevchenko of Kazakhstan.

And Spaniard Jaume Munar needed nearly five hours to secure a 6-7 (5-7), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 victory over Frenchman Terence Atmane. AFP, REUTERS