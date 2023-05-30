Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his first round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PARIS - Felix Auger-Aliassime said he needed to prioritise his health after the ailing world number 10 crashed out of the French Open on Monday following a 6-4 6-4 6-3 defeat by Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round.

The 22-year-old pulled out of the Lyon quarter-finals last week with a shoulder problem and revealed that he had also been unwell during that tournament, with a similar issue hampering his progress in Paris along with a bout of cramp.

“The shoulder is not great, but that wasn’t the issue today. I got a bit sick last night, didn’t really sleep. That’s just a reality,” said Auger-Aliassime, who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

“I woke up this morning trying - I mean, it’s like I’ve been struggling with a few things, and can you believe it, I get sick the day before my match?

“I tried to warm up. I tried to see the doctor, see what I could take, but after one set, just cramping and just can’t move anymore.

“I wasn’t sure whether I should keep going or give myself a shot or if I should stop. It was a difficult time but it’s okay. I just need to get healthy again.”

Auger-Aliassime said he was hopeful of returning to action during the grasscourt swing after a break.

“I hope that will help and I can play on grass in two or three weeks, but it’s difficult to say,” the Canadian added.

“I think I must go home, take some tests because I didn’t have time to do specific tests. I have to do a battery of tests to see why I was sick here, why I was sick a week ago and see what’s happening.

“I tried everything. I tried to hang on, but next time I’m on the court I want to be in good shape.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Carlos Alcaraz says he is just 'one of the favourites' ahead of French Open
Tennis: Alcaraz 'not surprised' by quick return from injuries

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top