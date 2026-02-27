Ailing Atmane docked point for time violation on match point in Acapulco

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - ATP 500 - Mexican Open - Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico - February 24, 2026 France's Terence Atmane in action during his round of 32 match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Henry Romero

Feb 27 - Terence Atmane fought through illness to try to keep his Mexican Open campaign alive but his run to the quarter-finals ended on a sour note on Thursday when he was given a point penalty for a time violation with his opponent serving for the match.

France's Atmane, who had earlier received a warning for taking too much time between points, was docked the point by the chair umpire after calling for a towel just as Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic prepared to serve for victory in Acapulco.

Atmane looked stunned after the official made the announcement that Kecmanovic had won 6-3 6-3, with some fans booing from the stands. He remonstrated with another official on court before walking away.

Reuters has contacted tournament organisers for comment.

According to ATP rules, players are given 25 seconds between points, with the chair umpire starting a stopwatch when the ball goes out of play. Towelling off between points with or without the help of a ball person is not a valid reason for delays.

Atmane regularly towelled himself off between points and told the chair umpire at 1-1 in the second set that he had been throwing up all night.

"I'm sweating like crazy. Like relax, give me five seconds okay?" he said after being asked to pick up the pace.

Atmane called for treatment at the end of the third game and told an onsite doctor he had been shaking and feeling hot and cold throughout his first ATP 500 quarter-final appearance.

Kecmanovic faces Flavio Cobolli in the semi-finals while Frances Tiafoe takes on Brandon Nakashima. REUTERS