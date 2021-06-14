A toast for a rare double

PARIS • Barbora Krejcikova yesterday said she would enjoy a rare glass of champagne after completing a singles-doubles title sweep at the French Open by taking the women's doubles trophy with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova, who will rise 18 spots to world No. 15 today, yesterday became the first player to win both the women's singles and doubles in Paris since France's Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000.

The Czech duo beat Poland's Iga Swiatek, last year's Roland Garros singles champion, and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 6-2.

Krejcikova, who won her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, will also return as the world No. 1 doubles player today and the 25-year-old revealed she would be doing plenty of celebrating with her team.

"We are going to have a dinner together this evening," she said.

"We will have a little bit glass of champagne. I already said that I don't really drink but I think it's a time to actually celebrate it. I think we are going to really enjoy.

"I just want to go back home. I just really have to relax. I have to spend some time with my family. After that, just start to work again."

Less than 24 hours after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, Krejcikova returned to the Philippe-Chatrier court but claimed the win was not as easy as the result suggested.

"Like yesterday, so many emotions and everything. I didn't really sleep well. I woke up in the morning and I felt really tired. I can actually say that out loud right now, I'm having some pains in my leg," she said.

"I'm really happy that it went this way. I actually went really relaxed today when I went on court. I was just trying to really support my partner and also just try to cheer her up a little bit."

But despite her humble stance, Swiatek and Mattek-Sands, playing only their third tournament together, found the going tough against the nimble movement and skilful net play of Siniakova and Krejcikova's strong performance from the baseline.

SHORT BREAK I just want to go back home. I just really have to relax. I have to spend some time with my family. After that, just start to work again. BARBORA KREJCIKOVA, Czech player, after winning both the French Open women's singles and doubles titles.

The second-seeded pair also won the doubles title at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018.

Separately, French Open organisers yesterday defended their handling of the Naomi Osaka situation but accepted that the sport's governing bodies need to do better on mental health issues following the Japanese player's withdrawal after her first-round victory.

The world No. 2 was hit with a US$15,000 (S$19,900) fine after she refused to attend a post-match press conference and was warned of a possible expulsion from Paris and future Grand Slams, prompting her pullout.

French Tennis Federation director general Amelie Oudea-Castera said organisers had tried to reach out to the four-time Slam champion but to no avail, adding: "I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage.

"We were pragmatic in the way we handled the progressive approach to sanctions.

"It was a very sensitive and difficult situation, but we believe we really treated that with respect, with care... This is part of the road map we have with the other Slams. We will take the initiative on the matter together."

REUTERS