Tennis: WTA launches programme in bid to increase female coaches

Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Women's Singles Group Stage match during the 2022 WTA Finals on Nov 3, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The WTA has initiated a programme to aid the progress of female coaches into professional tennis and promote “career pathways for women”.

None of the current top-10 players in the women’s rankings employs the services of a female coach.

The WTA’s programme, which was announced on Thursday, aims to promote professional and grassroots coaching as a viable career choice for athletes and coaches.

It is composed of three separate phases, including a week of off-season training in December with WTA players in Florida, a 10-week online certification course and an opportunity to shadow a coach and player during a WTA tournament.

“The Coach Inclusion Programme is an important step towards diversifying and broadening our coaching pool,” said Steve Simon, WTA chairman and CEO.

“It is crucial for our organisation to promote and provide coaching career pathways for women, as well as for our former athletes, to have an opportunity to learn and grow in this crucial coaching role.”

The WTA added that the coaching programme is open to applicants based in the United States. REUTERS

