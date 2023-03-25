Tennis: WTA agree to meet Ukraine players, as war tensions simmer

MIAMI - The WTA will meet with Ukrainian players to discuss their concerns as locker-room tension with Russian and Belarus players continues to simmer in the sport.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk told reporters on Thursday that the players had requested a meeting with the WTA board but had been ignored.

“We wanted to have the meeting with the board and we didn’t get one. No reply, nothing, just silence,” she told reporters, after losing to Russian Anastasia Potapova at the Miami Open.

A WTA spokesman confirmed to AFP that a request from the players has been received by the organisation and that a meeting will be held when a suitable date has been found.

The WTA also said that previous requests for meetings with the Ukrainian players had been granted and meetings held.

Kostyuk declined on Thursday to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.

“I mean, once we’re in the meeting we can talk about it. Before the meeting, I don’t think it’s a good idea to talk about what we want to talk about there,” she said.

But tensions rose after Potapova was given a formal warning for wearing a Spartak Moscow shirt before a match in Indian Wells.

Kostyuk and Potapova did not shake hands after their game in Miami.