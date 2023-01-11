Tennis: Shock defeat for world No. 3 Ruud ahead of Australian Open

AUCKLAND – World No. 3 Casper Ruud’s build up for the Australian Open has suffered an unexpected blow after losing his first match at the Auckland Classic.

Top seed Ruud was stunned by 70th-ranked Laslo Djere of Serbia, who fought back from a set down to win their second-round contest 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

The Norwegian started strongly but was outplayed as the match wore on, struggling to handle the intensity of an opponent who admitted he surprised himself.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s been some time since my last win over a top-10 player, I’ve lost many in a row,” Djere said.

“I’m happy I was able to turn it around against one of the best players at the moment.

“In the first set, not many things worked. I had a feeling I didn’t have answers to his game, and then I tried some new things and it worked out. I’m a bit exhausted but also very happy.”

Ruud, who lost his only other meeting with Djere four years ago, will need to dredge up some confidence ahead of the year’s opening Grand Slam, which starts on Jan 16 in Melbourne.

Having sat out a first-round bye in Auckland, his previous match was a straight-set loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini at last week’s United Cup.

Ruud’s timing deserted him over the last two sets, with the 24-year-old struggling with a heavy Djere serve on the slick surface after rain forced the match indoors.