Tennis: Sakkari into WTA Finals semis as Jabeur on track

FORT WORTH, Texas – World No. 5 Maria Sakkari advanced to the last four of the WTA Finals for the second straight year on Wednesday as Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur got her campaign back on track with a battling victory.

Sakkari secured her place in the semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after cruising past seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2, 6-4.

Sakkari breezed through the first set and led 3-0 in the second before the hard-hitting Belarusian roared back, winning four straight games to take a 4-3 lead.

But the determined Greek reeled off the final three games and raised her arms in triumph when Sabalenka’s running forehand landed wide on the purple indoor hard courts.

“I felt like I did nothing wrong from 3-0 down,” Sakkari told Tennis Channel.

“She started making more balls, she wasn’t missing like she was in the first set and half. So I just told myself, keep doing what you’re doing and you’ll get your chances.”

Sakkari, 27, also benefited from some net cords that went her way in the rollercoaster second set.

“Sometimes it’s nice to have a little bit of luck, and I’m usually not that lucky on the court,” she said with a smile.

Her second win of the round-robin stage left her on top of the Nancy Richey Group with one match remaining and she will qualify in top spot if she beats Jabeur in her final group game.

“It feels great, just giving myself the chance to play my next match a little bit more relaxed, and enjoy another battle,” Sakkari said.

“Obviously I want to win – I still want to go undefeated. It’s gonna be a very tough match, but it’s nice to feel like my hard work is paying off finally.”

Jabeur, who had been beaten by Sabalenka in three sets on Monday, shrugged off that loss with a spirited 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jessica Pegula of the United States.