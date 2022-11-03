Tennis: Sakkari into WTA Finals semis as Jabeur on track

FORT WORTH, Texas – World No. 5 Maria Sakkari advanced to the last four of the WTA Finals for the second straight year on Wednesday as Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur got her campaign back on track with a battling victory.
Sakkari secured her place in the semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after cruising past seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2, 6-4.
Sakkari breezed through the first set and led 3-0 in the second before the hard-hitting Belarusian roared back, winning four straight games to take a 4-3 lead.
But the determined Greek reeled off the final three games and raised her arms in triumph when Sabalenka’s running forehand landed wide on the purple indoor hard courts.
“I felt like I did nothing wrong from 3-0 down,” Sakkari told Tennis Channel.
“She started making more balls, she wasn’t missing like she was in the first set and half. So I just told myself, keep doing what you’re doing and you’ll get your chances.”
Sakkari, 27, also benefited from some net cords that went her way in the rollercoaster second set.
“Sometimes it’s nice to have a little bit of luck, and I’m usually not that lucky on the court,” she said with a smile.
Her second win of the round-robin stage left her on top of the Nancy Richey Group with one match remaining and she will qualify in top spot if she beats Jabeur in her final group game.
“It feels great, just giving myself the chance to play my next match a little bit more relaxed, and enjoy another battle,” Sakkari said.
“Obviously I want to win – I still want to go undefeated. It’s gonna be a very tough match, but it’s nice to feel like my hard work is paying off finally.”
Jabeur, who had been beaten by Sabalenka in three sets on Monday, shrugged off that loss with a spirited 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jessica Pegula of the United States.
Sabalenka will pip Jabeur for a semi-final berth if she beats Pegula in her final group game.
Pegula was left ruing her failure to capitalise on a fast start in her loss to Jabeur, a losing finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022.
The 28-year-old American roared through the opening set, winning six straight games after dropping the first.
Jabeur responded with an early break for a 2-1 lead in the second before dropping her serve at love. The 28-year-old Tunisian managed to right the ship, breaking twice in a row to force the third set.
The decider was tightly contested, with Pegula failing to convert five early break points. Jabeur finally gained the upper hand with a break for 5-3 and polished off the win after an hour and 38 minutes.
“After the first set, she was playing really well and really fast,” the world No. 2 Jabeur said, after collecting her 47th win of the season.
“The balls were tough, very low. I know she likes to play the balls like that. And I just had to find that click to just change up the rhythm and impose my game.”
Pegula was surprised to discover that she was not yet mathematically eliminated, although it would take an unlikely combination of results to see her reach the semi-finals.
“I’m still in?” the world No. 3 Pegula asked at her post-match press conference.
“That’s good to know. I’m still alive, somehow.”
The Tracy Austin Group – featuring Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina – returns to action on Thursday. AFP, REUTERS