Tennis: Isner becomes first man to win 500 Tour-level tie-breaks

John Isner at Wimbledon in July 2022. Isner entered the ATP Tour record books on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 min ago
Published
32 min ago

DALLAS - American John Isner entered the ATP Tour record books on Friday by becoming the first man to win 500 Tour-level tie-breaks in his 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 victory over Emilio Gomez in the Dallas Open quarter-finals.

Isner’s 500 career tie-break victories put him 34 ahead of Swiss great Roger Federer on the Open Era list, with Pete Sampras (328) third.

Andy Roddick (303) and 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic (299) and Rafa Nadal (263) are also in the top 10.

“I’ve won a lot of tie-breaks in my career and in the first set I won a big number of them: 500 of them,” Isner said in his on-court interview in front of his home crowd. “I’m very glad I didn’t have to win 501.”

Isner also holds the record for the most aces on the Tour, having hit more than 14,000. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Tennis: Djokovic on Indian Wells entry list but expected to miss out again
Tennis: South Korea delight in stunning Davis Cup win over Belgium

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top