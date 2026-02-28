Tennis great King calls US men's Olympic team's laughter at Trump joke 'uncomfortable'

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Tennis icon Billie Jean King speaks on the day of her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ File Photo

Feb 27 - American tennis great Billie Jean King has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the U.S. men's Olympic gold medal-winning ice hockey team after players laughed at a joke President Donald Trump made at the expense of the women's team, who also won gold.

During a Sunday phone call congratulating the men's team on their overtime victory over Canada at the Milano Cortina Olympics, Trump invited the players to the State of the Union and to visit the White House.

"I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that?" Trump said, before joking that failing to invite the women would likely result in his impeachment.

Several players could be heard laughing, sparking an immediate backlash online.

King, a longtime advocate for social equality, responded on social media by emphasizing that leadership and character extend beyond public statements to private moments.

"When athletes play for their nation, they are competing for something bigger than themselves," King, a 39-time Grand Slam champion in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, wrote on X. "The gold medal wins by both the USA women's and men's hockey teams are equally important and historic."

Drawing on her own experience, King acknowledged the emotions of a big win.

"I've also spent a lot of time in locker rooms throughout my playing days, and I fully understand the range of emotions that exist following a big win," she said. "Even so, hearing members of the USA men's hockey team laughing at a joke at the expense of the women's hockey team was uncomfortable."

King urged people to focus on what matters most: the remarkable achievements of both teams and the importance of athletes supporting one another regardless of gender.

"Let's not lose sight of what a monumental moment this is for hockey, women's sports and our country," King wrote. "And let's make sure that men and women support each other."

The U.S. women's team, meanwhile, declined an invitation to attend Tuesday's State of the Union address, citing timing and prior commitments while expressing gratitude for the recognition of their achievement.

A number of Team USA men's players have since called the locker room incident unfortunate, including captain Auston Matthews who said they love the women's squad and have "nothing but love and respect" for them and what they accomplished. REUTERS