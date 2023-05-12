Tennis: French Open announces prize money increase for 2023

PARIS - The prize money for the French Open will total €49.6 million (S$72.1 million) in 2023, up 12.3 per cent from 2022, organisers of the clay court Grand Slam announced on Friday.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1 per cent from 2022, with organisers saying they had “significantly increased” the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution among players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11 per cent and 13 per cent more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8 per cent.

The men’s and women’s champions will receive €2.3 million each.

The prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles events have also gone up by 4 per cent, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is €810,000, equating to a 40 per cent increase from 2022.

The French Open will takes place from May 28 to June 11. REUTERS