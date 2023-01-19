Tennis: Fiery Djokovic blasts into Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic defied rowdy fans and hamstring trouble to haul himself into the Australian Open third round with a drama-filled win over qualifier Enzo Couacaud on Thursday.

The Serb suffered a mid-match wobble before blazing past his 191st-ranked opponent 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.

It was his 23rd straight win on the Melbourne Park centre court as he steps up his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

In a colourful match, he also had a major moment with the umpire, demanding that a drunken fan be thrown out.

“He’s been drunk out of his mind from the first point, provoking me,” he fumed in the fourth set. “What are you going to do about it? Why don’t you get him out of the stadium?“

Four fans, beer in hand, were later shown being escorted out.

The dogged win set up a clash against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who swept past another Serb, Laslo Djere, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

With three top 10 seeds – Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz – already out of the tournament, and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz injured, Djokovic’s route to another title, and a 22nd Grand Slam crown, has become easier.

That’s if his hamstring holds up.

Djokovic aggravated a hamstring injury during his run to a 92nd tour-level title at the Adelaide International earlier in January and his left thigh was again heavily strapped.

After racing through the first set, he went off for a medical timeout for treatment at 4-5 in the second set, with his movement hampered.

He returned to lose the tiebreak before recovering his poise.