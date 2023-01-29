Tennis: Djokovic shows the world the finer points of greatness

MELBOURNE – From a single shot on Sunday arrives an insight into the exceptional athlete. It’s just past 9pm in Melbourne and a cool night is turning testy. It’s the second set, Novak Djokovic is serving at 4-5 and briefly flirting with what he rarely does. Error.

A backhand error. A forehand error. Another backhand one. Suddenly it’s 30-40. Set point for Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The crowd howls into the cloudy skies.

The Greek is a set down against the best player in tennis. You can argue the all-time stuff but Djokovic is the best player of this time, this tournament, this match, and Tsitsipas needs this point, this set and the confidence it will bring. The alluring part of sport is that so much hinges on so little.

In Rod Laver Arena every player has his own choir. Tsit-si-pas, they sing. No-le, they chant. They interrupt, laugh, yell. Occasionally emotion blunts courtesy. Djokovic fell a few games before all this, an ungainly tumble, he’s glaring at his box, he’s muttering at them, he’s not the controlled competitor from the first set.

He’s going to eventually win this final 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) and his 22nd Grand Slam title, his racket like a quill which can’t stop writing history. But outside, watching on giant screens, the kids draped in Serbian flags don’t know this yet as the second set edges to a close. For his nation, Djokovic is their most famous emissary, on an errand to educate the world on Serbian skill. And he does it using a resolve which is formidable.

This Open there has been a hamstring injury, debate over its extent, an issue with his dad and Russian flags, the vaccine hangover, a few hecklers, but Djokovic, at break point, has his mind only on one thing. He’ll weep later, into the arms of his family and into a towel, but right now he’s not thinking of all this. At break point he’s just coming for you with everything he has. As his coach Goran Ivanisevic smiles and says: “He’s from another space.”

In the first set he loses only five points in five service games, his brilliant timing echoing around the court. In tennis you can hear greatness. Quickly Djokovic finds his level but Tsitsipas has misplaced his and the first set is a formality, 6-3 to the Serb. Already the engraver must be itchy. He knows well the name he may have to write, for it’s on the trophy so many times.

The second set is a bit untidy, more even, and then the set point arrives for Tsitsipas. He’s found the most precious thing in sport. The chance. The opening. A sliver of hope to seize onto. The arena feels like a courtroom. Talent on trial. Make your arguments.

Later, after it’s all over, Tsitsipas wears his defeat with grace and honesty. “Novak is a player that pushes you to your limits. I don’t see this as a curse... This is very good for the sport, to have champions like him. He’s very important for us that want to get to his point one day. Getting our asses kicked is for sure a very good lesson every single time.” The Serb is 35 years and 252 days old and he’s 11 years and 82 days older than the Greek. All night there’s a sense of professor and student.

At set point down, Djokovic steps back from the service line and walks away. The tension is thick and silence is hard to find. “Please for the players be quiet,” pleads the umpire.

First serve fault. Second serve spun in.

The rally is long and the Greek, who has been forceful all Open, is perhaps too cautious. Moments have to be grasped and the Serb has been here before, to a thousand big points, and he has lost some of course but never his faith in himself.