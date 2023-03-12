Tennis: Alcaraz powers into Indian Wells 3rd round

INDIAN WELLS, California – Top seed Carlos Alcaraz powered past Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, saying he “played his best” at a tournament that holds “special” significance to him.

The Spaniard, ranked No. 2 in the world, didn’t face a break point as he launched his bid for a third Masters 1000 title and a return to No. 1.

He needed just one hour and 16 minutes to get past Kokkinakis, ranked 94th in the world, and line up a meeting with Tallon Griekspoor, the 31st seed from the Netherlands who beat Argentina’s Guido Pella 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4).

Said Alcaraz: “I feel really comfortable playing here, staying here. I felt the love since I came onto the court. I have great memories, I made my first semi-finals at a Masters 1000 here, had that match against Rafa (Nadal)... It’s so special to come back here.

“I would say I played my best, apart from everything: the points that I have to defend, the semi-finals that I have to defend.

“I tried not to think about that, just to play my game, to enjoy playing here. I tried to make people enjoy watching tennis here... That’s what I liked from tonight.”

The 19-year-old, whose 2022 US Open triumph saw him become the youngest world No. 1, missed the Australian Open after an abdominal tear late in the year and then a hamstring injury sidelined him for nearly four months.

He returned in February to win the title in Buenos Aires before falling in the final at Rio de Janeiro, where he was again hindered by a hamstring strain that prompted him to pull out of the ATP tournament in Acapulco.

There was no sign of the injury on Saturday, when Alcaraz dropped just one point on his serve in the opening set.

An early break gave him a 3-0 lead. Kokkinakis began to hold with confidence but, in the end, he had no answer for Alcaraz’s speed and power.

Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Andy Murray didn’t need any marathon-match heroics on Saturday as he eased into the third round at Indian Wells with his first straight-set victory of 2023.

Murray defeated lucky loser Radu Albot of Moldova 6-4, 6-3 – the one hour, 42 minute affair in stark contrast to his previous victories in 2023 that included a five-setter lasting five hours and 45 minutes in the second round of the Australian Open.

The escape artist exploits continued in February in Doha, where Murray won four three-set matches, overcoming eight match points on the way to the final, where he fell to Daniil Medvedev.

He needed more than three hours to win his Indian Wells opener over Tomas Etcheverry in three sets.

Murray, 35, said the quicker win over Albot would pay dividends as the week progresses.

“You know, if you’ve had a shorter match, there’s probably less aches and pains, so it’s easier to sleep,” said the Briton, who has three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic golds.

“The day off as well becomes probably a bit more productive, because there is just less fatigue, less soreness from the match.

“So (I am) probably able to practise at a slightly higher intensity and practise more specific things, whereas yesterday I just really hit a few balls, and that was it.

“Even this morning when I got up, I was still a bit fatigued, bit of soreness in the lower back and things, which I would imagine by Monday that won’t be there.”

That’s a good sign for a mouth-watering third-round clash with 21-year-old compatriot Jack Draper, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over yet another Briton, Daniel Evans. AFP