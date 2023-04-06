Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira tips South Africa to be top dogs at Rugby World Cup

SINGAPORE – South Africa’s unexpected Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019 helped them go level with New Zealand as three-time champions.

In 2023, the Springboks could pen another chapter in their storied history by becoming the first team to win the World Cup four times, said former player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.

The 37-year-old, who is in town as an ambassador for this weekend’s HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, told The Straits Times in an interview on Thursday that South Africa’s strength in depth will give them an edge at the Sept 8-Oct 28 tournament.

But he warned that they will have to get used to being the hunted instead of the hunter.

The former front-row was part of the Springboks’ 2019 side who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup after a 32-12 win over favourites England in the final in Yokohama, adding to their earlier triumphs in 1995 and 2007.

Mtawarira said at the Pan Pacific Singapore: “At this stage, it looks like an open race. But I believe that the Springboks have something extra special that can take them to defend the title, which is their depth.

“It is one of our biggest strengths and you look at South African rugby, there are so many exciting talents coming through.

“In a tournament like that and the various matches being played through the year, depth is going to be key.”

But Mtawarira, who has been capped more than 100 times by the Springboks, called on his countrymen to rise up to a “different challenge” in France.

He said: “Obviously in 2019 with the underdogs tag, we were able to have the element of surprise. And we did that really well.

“But now being the top dogs, everybody is hunting for us. So the team must rise to it and trust the process.”

Mtawarira also tipped France and Ireland to be contenders.

Ireland have been drawn into Pool B with South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania while hosts France are in Pool A with Italy, New Zealand, Uruguay and Namibia.

Ireland, the world No. 1 team, underlined that status by being crowned Six Nations champions in March while France are just behind them.

“I think France are looking so strong right now and they are definitely one of my favourite teams in terms of the style of rugby they play,” said Mtawarira.

“Being hosts, there will be pressure but I think this French team have shown that they thrive under pressure.

“Ireland have been performing consistently but I think they have faltered previously where they tend to peak too early. So this year, they probably want to try and finally change that chokers’ label.”

And while he is looking forward to catching the likes of Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa at the Singapore Rugby Sevens at the Sports Hub, he also called on World Rugby to look into the rules and resolve issues that have affected the flow of the game.

He specifically mentioned Ireland’s Six Nations victory over England in March, when England fullback Freddie Steward was handed a controversial red card just before half-time for a “dangerous tackle” on Hugo Keenan.

An independent panel later changed the red card to a yellow, after considering a “late change” in Keenan’s “dynamics and positioning”. Keenan later backed the decision, saying it was “a bit of an accident” and he accepted Steward’s apologies.

Mtawarira said: “I think there are obviously certain issues that we need to resolve to make it more attractive for fans. Yes, the game is safer, which is wonderful because you do want to mitigate risk and injuries.

“But the fact is that we still need to play rugby in a way that excites fans.

“Right now, it is a bit erratic, with the red cards, yellow cards being given too frequently. There is a lack of common sense that is inhibiting the game.

“For example, England, against Ireland, the referee’s red card ruins the match and this is not what fans come to witness.”